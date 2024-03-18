Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 506 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,361 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 25,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 2,816.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GSK traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.30. 741,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,765,723. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $87.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $43.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average of $37.95.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 51.45%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. On average, research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.3564 per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSK

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.