Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 308 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DUK traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,045,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,563. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $100.39.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on DUK shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DUK

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.