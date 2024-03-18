Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 134 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,025 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.7% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $195,637.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,174,795.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total value of $195,637.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,174,795.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total transaction of $45,601,669.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,318,591 shares of company stock valued at $590,626,340. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on META. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $9.57 on Monday, reaching $493.67. 6,085,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,891,813. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.64 and a 52 week high of $523.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $443.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

