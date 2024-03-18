Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 128 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Argus cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.95.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.65. 1,259,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,091,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

