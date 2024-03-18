Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter worth $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.80.

Shares of IQV traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $253.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,992. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The stock has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.66 and its 200 day moving average is $215.97.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

