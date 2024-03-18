Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Has $330,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 88.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,050 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $220.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,112. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $226.39. The company has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.85 and a 200-day moving average of $201.13.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.