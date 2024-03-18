Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises about 1.7% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 615,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,782,000 after acquiring an additional 25,894 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.9% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 182,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,992 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,841,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,576,000 after purchasing an additional 165,370 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.8% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,995,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,147,000 after purchasing an additional 969,819 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.59. 310,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,124. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.97 and a 200 day moving average of $49.08. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $42.21 and a 52-week high of $54.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.3421 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

