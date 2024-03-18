Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,119,000 after buying an additional 2,595,471 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,384,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 71.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $373,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,361 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $124,130,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 820.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 759,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 676,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC stock traded up $1.08 on Monday, hitting $154.74. 347,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,885. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $174.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 42.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPC. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

