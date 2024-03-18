Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 3.6% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its position in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

BABA traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,674,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,232,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $105.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.65.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

