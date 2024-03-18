Algorand (ALGO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $124.19 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and approximately $124.19 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Algorand has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.49 or 0.00082193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00012310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00018008 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00017877 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008580 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,066,805,377 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

