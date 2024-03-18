Albertsons Companies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 13,991 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 56% compared to the average daily volume of 8,963 call options.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

ACI stock remained flat at $20.80 on Monday. 834,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,585,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.49. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.04.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 83.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACI. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

