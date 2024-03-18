Akebia Therapeutics’ (AKBA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 151.26% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.99. 7,312,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,761. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $2.05. The firm has a market cap of $395.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.78.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Steven Keith Burke sold 24,311 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $40,842.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 711,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,111.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler sold 37,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $57,354.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,091,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,548. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven Keith Burke sold 24,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $40,842.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 711,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,111.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,893 shares of company stock worth $300,598 over the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 14.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 93,590 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 123.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50,066 shares in the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

