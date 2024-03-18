Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $145.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.96.

Airbnb stock traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $161.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,645,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106,454. The firm has a market cap of $104.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.18. Airbnb has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $168.19.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $8,601,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 653,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,716,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,623,753. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $8,601,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 653,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,716,782.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,258,141 shares of company stock valued at $180,152,812 over the last ninety days. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $421,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

