Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Stock Performance

NASDAQ AIRT opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.04. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 87.44%. The business had revenue of $63.76 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air T

Air T Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRT. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Air T in the second quarter valued at about $692,000. DCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air T by 20.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Air T by 11,365.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Air T by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Air T by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

