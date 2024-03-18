Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
NASDAQ AIRT opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.04. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 87.44%. The business had revenue of $63.76 million for the quarter.
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
