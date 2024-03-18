Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Short Interest Update

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the February 14th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 307,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Agora in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Agora in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agora by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Agora alerts:

Agora Price Performance

API stock opened at $2.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $270.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.04. Agora has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $4.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides real-time engagement platform-as-a-service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence functionalities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.