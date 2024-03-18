Agile Therapeutics’ (AGRX) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Agile Therapeutics Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.
Agile Therapeutics Company Profile
Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.
