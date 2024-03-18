Agile Therapeutics’ (AGRX) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ AGRX traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 287,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,892. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.51. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

