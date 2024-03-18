AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 11,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 286% from the previous session’s volume of 2,991 shares.The stock last traded at $16.88 and had previously closed at $22.32.

AgeX Therapeutics Stock Down 24.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66.

Get AgeX Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of AgeX Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AgeX Therapeutics stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE – Free Report) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.19% of AgeX Therapeutics worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AgeX Therapeutics

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead cell-based therapeutic candidates in development include AGEX-BAT1, a cell therapy product candidate for the treatment of various age-related metabolic disorders, such as Type II adult-onset diabetes and obesity; and AGEX-VASC1, a cell-based therapy to restore vascular support in aged ischemic tissues, such as peripheral vascular disease and ischemic heart disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AgeX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgeX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.