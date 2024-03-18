AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Ausbil Investment Management Ltd

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AGCO were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,047,000 after buying an additional 32,583 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,042,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,852,000 after purchasing an additional 601,877 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,773,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,751,000 after acquiring an additional 38,920 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AGCO by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,949,000 after acquiring an additional 17,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,678,000 after purchasing an additional 142,701 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.52. The stock had a trading volume of 255,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,038. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.49. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $105.77 and a 1 year high of $140.46.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.42%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

