AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target Cut to $20.00

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.96% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AES from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

AES Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:AES traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.93. 4,659,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,608,779. AES has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.61. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. AES had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 38.76%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AES will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AES. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AES by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,441,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,001 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in AES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of AES by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 15,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of AES by 18,927.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 120,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 120,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AES by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 912,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 24,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

