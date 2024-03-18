AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Short Interest Update

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the February 14th total of 4,490,000 shares. Approximately 17.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 660,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

AerSale Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ASLE opened at $7.42 on Monday. AerSale has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 5.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $385.77 million, a P/E ratio of -57.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nicolas Finazzo acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerSale

About AerSale

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASLE. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AerSale during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of AerSale by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AerSale by 26.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of AerSale by 783.1% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AerSale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

