AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.98

AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.98 and last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 2757 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

AEON Biopharma Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $7.11.

Institutional Trading of AEON Biopharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AEON Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $19,827,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AEON Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AEON Biopharma by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 209,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 16,091 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of AEON Biopharma by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 17,341 shares during the period.

AEON Biopharma Company Profile

AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed a Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine.

