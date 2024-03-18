Adobe’s (ADBE) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $660.00 price objective on the software company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price target on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.00.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $20.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $513.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,719,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,658. Adobe has a 1 year low of $331.89 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $584.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $574.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $232.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 24.08%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,162 shares of company stock worth $26,276,030 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,266,172 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,022,798,000 after acquiring an additional 603,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,223,377,000 after acquiring an additional 229,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,288,309,000 after buying an additional 277,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,762,147,000 after acquiring an additional 301,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Adobe by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,497,332 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,876,309,000 after buying an additional 590,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

