Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $685.00 price target on the software company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Adobe from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price objective on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $627.00.

ADBE stock traded up $20.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $513.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,719,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,658. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $232.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $584.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $574.06. Adobe has a 1-year low of $331.89 and a 1-year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,162 shares of company stock worth $26,276,030 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its position in Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 138.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

