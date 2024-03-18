Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given New $640.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at TD Cowen from $650.00 to $640.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ADBE. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Adobe from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.00.

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock traded up $20.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $513.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,719,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $584.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $574.06. Adobe has a twelve month low of $331.89 and a twelve month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,162 shares of company stock valued at $26,276,030 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

