Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sander Capital Advisors Inc.

Sander Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,872 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 9.1% of Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,162 shares of company stock valued at $26,276,030 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $500.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $226.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $584.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $574.06. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $331.89 and a 52-week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $626.04.

Read Our Latest Report on Adobe

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.