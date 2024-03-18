ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 81.82% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 1,253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; and LOTIS-7, a Phase Ib clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell lineage non-hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL).
