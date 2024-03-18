Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Adams Resources & Energy Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of AE stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.91 and a beta of 0.82. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.62.
Adams Resources & Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Adams Resources & Energy’s payout ratio is 1,371.62%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Adams Resources & Energy
Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Adams Resources & Energy
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.