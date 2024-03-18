Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Adams Resources & Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of AE stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.91 and a beta of 0.82. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.62.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

Adams Resources & Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Adams Resources & Energy’s payout ratio is 1,371.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Adams Resources & Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 51,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.