Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Shares of Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 23000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Adamera Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$2.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

About Adamera Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Flag Hill, Buckhorn, and Talisman properties located in Washington, the United States; and Hedley property located in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adamera Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamera Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.