Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives $65.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several research firms recently commented on GOLF. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $62.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $70.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.55.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Acushnet had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.16 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Acushnet news, insider John Francis Duke, Jr. sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $1,093,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,472 shares in the company, valued at $8,391,959.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John Francis Duke, Jr. sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $1,093,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,391,959.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $580,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,340.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Acushnet

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,046,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,889,000 after acquiring an additional 279,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Acushnet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,883,000 after buying an additional 24,312 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Acushnet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,964,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,121,000 after buying an additional 25,869 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Acushnet by 8.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,806,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,803,000 after buying an additional 144,957 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Acushnet by 6.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,795,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,454,000 after buying an additional 101,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

