Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Acme United has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Acme United Stock Performance

ACU traded down $1.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,607. Acme United has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $146.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Acme United ( NYSE:ACU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACU. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Acme United by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acme United by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Acme United during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Acme United by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acme United by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised Acme United from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

