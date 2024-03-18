ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.12% from the stock’s current price.

ACIW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 0.4 %

ACIW stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.97. The company had a trading volume of 249,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average of $26.98. ACI Worldwide has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.43 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ACI Worldwide will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,204,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,384 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after buying an additional 140,844 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after buying an additional 12,348 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 602,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,435,000 after purchasing an additional 148,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $4,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Stories

