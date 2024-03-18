Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Shares Gap Down to $7.84

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.84, but opened at $7.55. Acelyrin shares last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 24,772 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLRN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Acelyrin from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Acelyrin in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Acelyrin in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.40.

In other Acelyrin news, CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 10,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $79,220.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,603,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,878,496.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLRN. AyurMaya Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,096,000. venBio Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,616,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,400,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Acelyrin by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,155,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

