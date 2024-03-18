Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ABSI. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Absci from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Absci in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Absci from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

NASDAQ ABSI opened at $4.90 on Thursday. Absci has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $455.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.35.

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 222,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,253,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,139,922. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Absci by 178.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,424,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Absci by 150.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,146,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,129 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Absci by 124.7% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,306,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 725,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Absci by 200.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 480,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the third quarter valued at approximately $546,000. 36.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Absci Corporation operates as a generative AI drug creation company in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform identifies novel drug targets and creates biotherapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

