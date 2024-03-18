Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Acquired by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 355.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 195,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 152,907 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth about $777,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 39.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 153,229 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,638,000 after acquiring an additional 43,310 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth about $782,000.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $4,478,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,330,996.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $4,478,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,330,996.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,291,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,786 shares of company stock valued at $32,608,812 over the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $126.90 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $140.28. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.90.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 38.80% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

