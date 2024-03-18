AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.5% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $3,033,348,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 29,922.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,032,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AbbVie by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in AbbVie by 426.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $178.85. 2,302,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,604,888. The stock has a market cap of $315.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.48, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $182.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.29.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 227.11%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.36.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $24,572,458.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $24,572,458.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert A. Michael sold 68,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.45, for a total value of $12,153,699.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,405,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 306,205 shares of company stock valued at $53,974,299. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

