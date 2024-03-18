AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 148,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the February 14th total of 138,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
AB Industrivärden (publ) Price Performance
Shares of IDDTF remained flat at C$31.87 during mid-day trading on Monday. AB Industrivärden has a one year low of C$31.87 and a one year high of C$31.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.61.
AB Industrivärden (publ) Company Profile
