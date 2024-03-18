Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Aaron’s from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stephens raised Aaron’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.11.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.01 million, a PE ratio of 86.88 and a beta of 1.32. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.07 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in Aaron’s by 80.0% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 231.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aaron’s by 54,820.0% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 515.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

