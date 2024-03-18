AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Director Norman H. Asbjornson Sells 19,136 Shares

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 19,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,555,756.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AAON Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAON traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.89. The stock had a trading volume of 514,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,470. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.37 and a 200 day moving average of $67.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 0.92. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.23.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. AAON had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of AAON by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of AAON by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 94,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AAON by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 113,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,371,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of AAON by 177.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after buying an additional 73,696 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AAON by 368.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 135,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after buying an additional 106,621 shares during the period. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Stories

