9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Short Interest Update

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the February 14th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 9F

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 9F stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Free Report) by 678.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.26% of 9F worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

9F Price Performance

Shares of 9F stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.54. 1,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,363. 9F has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $5.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11.

9F Company Profile

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Technology Empowerment Services, E-commerce business, and Wealth Management. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

