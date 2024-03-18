9,561 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Acquired by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,174,000 after buying an additional 12,734 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 129,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VYM opened at $117.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.90 and a 200-day moving average of $108.65. The stock has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $118.74.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.