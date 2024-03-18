900 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Bought by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 139.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 58.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $37,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.31.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

TT traded up $2.71 on Monday, reaching $294.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,211. The stock has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $162.04 and a 1 year high of $294.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.61 and its 200 day moving average is $234.94.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,700,168.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total transaction of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,700,168.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $2,000,468.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,589,600.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

