6,286 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Purchased by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VTI stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $255.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,191,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,541. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $193.65 and a 52 week high of $257.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

