62,347 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Purchased by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 62,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,842,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 133,228 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,170,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,847,000 after acquiring an additional 28,499 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,940,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,602,000 after acquiring an additional 23,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,345,000 after acquiring an additional 819,001 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IVE traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $182.49. 64,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,797. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.35 and a 1-year high of $183.95. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.80 and a 200 day moving average of $166.75.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

