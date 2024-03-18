5,784 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Acquired by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 411.4% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 39,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.76. 549,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,607. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.