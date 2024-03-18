558 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Bought by Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VOO traded up $4.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $474.83. 1,588,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,207,363. The company’s 50-day moving average is $455.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.19. The company has a market cap of $379.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $357.72 and a 12-month high of $476.30.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

