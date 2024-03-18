449 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Bought by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.5% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.6% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASML traded up $5.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $946.08. 541,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,519. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $883.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $734.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,056.34. The firm has a market cap of $373.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

