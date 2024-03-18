42-coin Price Hits $50,832.04 on Top Exchanges (42)

42-coin (42) traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last seven days, 42-coin has traded up 51.4% against the US dollar. One 42-coin coin can now be purchased for $50,832.04 or 0.74504833 BTC on exchanges. 42-coin has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $379.40 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00018209 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.00 or 0.00125801 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00009049 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000083 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001478 BTC.

42-coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

