4,117 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Bought by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock traded up $6.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.78. 5,231,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,973,350. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $234.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.13.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

