3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Up 0.2%

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $106.29 and last traded at $105.19. 2,016,626 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 4,980,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.70.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

3M Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of 3M

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after buying an additional 6,647,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $502,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in 3M by 1,273.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,334 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in 3M by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,319 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

