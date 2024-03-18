36,527 Shares in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) Acquired by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 36,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCI. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $585,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 10,210 shares during the period.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BCI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.77. The stock had a trading volume of 92,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,751. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.19. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Profile

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity Total Return index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad-market commodity index through the active management of the fund`s collateral. The index includes 26 commodity futures with maturities of 1-3 months.

